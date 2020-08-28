First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to report $108.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.98 million and the highest is $110.20 million. First Industrial Realty Trust reported sales of $106.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year sales of $436.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $433.20 million to $440.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $444.63 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $454.41 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The business had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FR opened at $43.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

