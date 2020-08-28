First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Foundation Inc. engages in providing integrated investment management, wealth planning, consulting, trust and banking services. It operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products; loan products; specialized services comprising trust services, on-line banking, remote deposit capture, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services. It offers investment portfolio management and financial planning services; advisory and coordination services and wealth management services. First Foundation Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Foundation from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Foundation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Foundation from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $692.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.73 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 15.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 320,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 16.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 49,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Foundation by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Foundation by 106.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 198,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 102,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at $826,000. 57.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

