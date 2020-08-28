First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered First Citizens BancShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $399.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $405.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $392.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. First Citizens BancShares has a 1 year low of $276.08 and a 1 year high of $542.12.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $14.74 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 23.23%. The business had revenue of $502.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 38.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 155,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

