First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) versus First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCBP) and First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Choice Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Bancorp $98.05 million 1.70 $27.85 million N/A N/A First Community Bankshares $128.65 million 2.66 $38.80 million $2.20 8.78

First Community Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Choice Bancorp.

Dividends

First Choice Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. First Community Bankshares pays out 45.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Choice Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Community Bankshares has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.7% of First Choice Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of First Choice Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Bancorp and First Community Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Bancorp 25.42% 9.47% 1.35% First Community Bankshares 25.67% 8.71% 1.30%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Choice Bancorp and First Community Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

First Choice Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats First Choice Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Bancorp

First Choice Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Choice Bank that provides retail, personal, and commercial banking products and services to individuals, families, and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers interest and noninterest-bearing demand deposit, money market and savings accounts, remote deposit products, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and small business administration (SBA) and consumer loans, as well as startup funds to entrepreneurs. The company also provides treasury management, online and mobile banking, commercial credit cards, debit cards, and automated teller machines, as well as bank-by-mail, courier, commercial cash vault, domestic and international wires, and international services. First Choice Bancorp operates through 11 branches located in Alhambra, Anaheim, Carlsbad, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena, Rowland Heights, San Diego, and West Los Angeles, California and 1 loan production office located in Manhattan Beach, California. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cerritos, California.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 44 branches, including 19 branches in Virginia, 18 branches in West Virginia, 5 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

