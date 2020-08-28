Financial Review: Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) vs. Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Equity Residential and Invesco Mortgage Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 5 13 2 0 1.85 Invesco Mortgage Capital 4 0 0 0 1.00

Equity Residential currently has a consensus price target of $69.18, indicating a potential upside of 22.16%. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus price target of $2.38, indicating a potential downside of 22.39%. Given Equity Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Equity Residential pays out 69.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Equity Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 41.64% 10.62% 5.37% Invesco Mortgage Capital 41.25% -2.61% -0.28%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Equity Residential and Invesco Mortgage Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.70 billion 7.80 $970.38 million $3.49 16.23 Invesco Mortgage Capital $882.59 million 0.63 $364.10 million $1.92 1.59

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Invesco Mortgage Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity Residential, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity Residential beats Invesco Mortgage Capital on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, D.C., Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; RMBS and CMBS that are not issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or federally chartered corporation; credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises; residential and commercial mortgage loans; and other real estate-related financing arrangements. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formally known as Invesco Agency Securities Inc. and changed its name to Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. in June 2008. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

