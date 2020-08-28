Financial Contrast: Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) vs. NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) and NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Spi Energy alerts:

Spi Energy has a beta of 3.93, indicating that its stock price is 293% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NVE has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spi Energy and NVE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spi Energy $97.88 million 0.20 -$15.26 million N/A N/A NVE $25.41 million 10.22 $14.53 million N/A N/A

NVE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spi Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Spi Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of NVE shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of NVE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Spi Energy and NVE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spi Energy N/A N/A N/A NVE 56.99% 16.86% 16.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Spi Energy and NVE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A NVE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

NVE beats Spi Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spi Energy Company Profile

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 73.12 megawatts of solar projects. The company operates in China, Greece, the United States, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Germany. SPI Energy Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Shatin, Hong Kong.

NVE Company Profile

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that utilizes electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data. Its products comprise standard sensors to detect the presence of a magnetic or metallic material to determine position or speed primarily for the factory automation market; and custom and medical sensors for medical devices to replace electromechanical magnetic switches. The company also offers spintronic couplers, such as IL500-series couplers, IL600-series passive-input couplers, IL700/IL200-series high-speed couplers, IL4/IL3-series isolated network couplers, and IL800-series top-of-the-line couplers. In addition, it licenses the spintronic magnetoresistive random access memory technology, as well as conducts contract research and development activities. The company sells its products through distributors in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. NVE Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.