Financial Comparison: ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) & Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ZoomInfo Technologies and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZoomInfo Technologies 0 9 8 0 2.47 Nutanix 1 7 12 0 2.55

ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $54.63, suggesting a potential upside of 47.52%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 48.62%. Given Nutanix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutanix is more favorable than ZoomInfo Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nutanix -68.91% -1,175,319.00% -45.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ZoomInfo Technologies and Nutanix’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZoomInfo Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Nutanix $1.24 billion 3.42 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -6.82

ZoomInfo Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats ZoomInfo Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for information and insights on the organizations and professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's platform helps sales and marketing professionals to identify the target customers, pinpoint the right decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft the right message, engage via automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as global enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

