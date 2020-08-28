Financial Comparison: Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) & SCWorx (NYSE:WORX)

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Walt Disney alerts:

This table compares Walt Disney and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Walt Disney -1.58% 6.58% 3.04% SCWorx -145.38% -116.09% -76.43%

62.7% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Walt Disney and SCWorx, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Walt Disney 1 11 16 0 2.54 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Walt Disney presently has a consensus target price of $129.81, suggesting a potential downside of 2.93%. Given Walt Disney’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than SCWorx.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Walt Disney and SCWorx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Walt Disney $69.57 billion 3.47 $11.05 billion $5.77 23.18 SCWorx $5.55 million 3.76 -$11.31 million N/A N/A

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx.

Volatility and Risk

Walt Disney has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx has a beta of 3.42, indicating that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Walt Disney beats SCWorx on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. provides software solutions for the management of health care providers' foundational business applications. The company provides services related to repair, normalization, and interoperability of information, as well as big data analytics model that provides Web portal for display, and reporting and analysis of the information contained within the data warehouse. It also offers various software solutions and services, such as virtualized item master file repair, expansion, and automation; electronic medical record management, a module that integrates the advanced data attributes created in the item master to the electronic medical records; charge description master management(CDM), a module, which assists healthcare providers by integrating the CDM data into the workflow of the hospitals purchasing systems; contract management, a module that assists healthcare providers to establish a contract management system and to provide care to patients; request for proposal automation solution; rebate management; and data integration and warehousing, as well as solutions for integration of acquired businesses, which enables deployment of a virtual item master files. In addition, the company provides CageTix, a ticketing platform for mixed martial arts industry. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.