Financial Comparison: Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) and Bank of the James Financial Group (OTCMKTS:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) and Surrey Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SRYB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of the James Financial Group has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surrey Bancorp has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bank of the James Financial Group and Surrey Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of the James Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Surrey Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Surrey Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of the James Financial Group 12.32% 7.69% 0.64% Surrey Bancorp 28.41% N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bank of the James Financial Group and Surrey Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of the James Financial Group $37.00 million 1.29 $5.61 million N/A N/A Surrey Bancorp $17.41 million 2.58 $4.91 million N/A N/A

Bank of the James Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Surrey Bancorp.

Dividends

Bank of the James Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Surrey Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of the James Financial Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.1% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Bank of the James Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.7% of Surrey Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bank of the James Financial Group beats Surrey Bancorp on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans to small- and medium-sized businesses for the purchases of equipment, facilities upgrades, inventory acquisition, and various working capital purposes; commercial and residential construction and development loans; commercial real estate mortgage loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit and overdraft lines of credit, as well as personal, automobile, installment, demand, and home equity loans for personal, family, or household purposes. In addition, it provides other banking services comprising safe deposit boxes, traveler's checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and treasury management and credit card merchant services. Further, the company offers securities brokerage and investment services; and telephone and Internet banking services comprising online bill pay, as well as acts as an agent for insurance and annuity products. It operates 13 full service locations, 3 limited service branches, 1 loan production offices, and 3 mortgage production offices. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia.

Surrey Bancorp Company Profile

Surrey Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Surrey Bank & Trust that provides banking services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses in Surry County, North Carolina and Patrick County, Virginia, and the surrounding area. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers mortgages, real estate loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial credit products, government-guaranteed loans, and credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash management services, electronic banking, other business services, international services, merchant card services, commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, and brokerage and investment services. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Mount Airy, North Carolina.

