Fifth Third Bancorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 6,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 930% compared to the average daily volume of 584 call options.

Shares of FITB opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.10 and a 12-month high of $31.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 92.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,153,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,485,000 after buying an additional 16,403,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,657,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,439,405,000 after buying an additional 10,973,839 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 130.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,760,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,928,000 after buying an additional 4,957,668 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,010,000 after buying an additional 3,576,758 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 73.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,824,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,010,000 after buying an additional 2,039,446 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

