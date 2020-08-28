Fielmann (FRA:FIE) PT Set at €65.00 by Independent Research

Fielmann (FRA:FIE) received a €65.00 ($76.47) price target from Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FIE. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on shares of Fielmann and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. HSBC set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Fielmann and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fielmann presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €67.05 ($78.88).

Fielmann stock opened at €61.45 ($72.29) on Friday. Fielmann has a fifty-two week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a fifty-two week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €61.57.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft invests in and operates optical and hearing aid businesses in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and related articles and accessories, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

