Fearnley Fonds Initiates Coverage on New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

Equities research analysts at Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Fearnley Fonds’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFE. Johnson Rice began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

Shares of NFE opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. New Fortress Energy has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.11.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 55.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 12,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,275,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFE. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 49.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,232,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,086 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter worth about $6,998,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 42.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 618,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,888,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 57,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 308.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 59,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 45,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.15% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

