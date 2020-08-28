Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.50

Media coverage about Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) has been trending neutral on Friday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) earned a news impact score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMAO shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

NASDAQ FMAO opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market capitalization of $242.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.21. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.40 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $17.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Siebenmorgen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,834.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lars B. Eller purchased 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.90 per share, with a total value of $50,370.00. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

