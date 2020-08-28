Faceter Market Cap Tops $885,787.07 (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $885,787.07 and $1,096.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including $10.39, $32.15, $50.98 and $33.94. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 67.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001489 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00042179 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00006759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $619.35 or 0.05404218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00032861 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

FACE is a coin. Its launch date was January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94 and $32.15. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.