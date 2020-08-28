Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Trading 8.2% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares traded up 8.2% on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $242.00 to $330.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Facebook traded as high as $304.67 and last traded at $303.91. 68,544,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 23,885,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $280.82.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FB. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Facebook from $271.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.42.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.39, for a total value of $296,154.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,093,132.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,289 shares of company stock worth $5,080,060 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 42.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,420 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook by 223.4% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 256,493 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,242,000 after acquiring an additional 177,179 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 23.3% during the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $835.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.74.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

