eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eXp World Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services primarily in the United states and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents and brokers. eXp World Holdings, Inc., formerly known as eXp Realty International Corporation, is based in Bellingham, Washington. “

Get eXp World alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on EXPI. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of eXp World from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of eXp World from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $40.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. eXp World has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 452.94 and a beta of 2.96.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. eXp World had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 12.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that eXp World will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total transaction of $7,792,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,083,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,037,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total transaction of $184,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,790,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,411,056.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,758,950. Company insiders own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in eXp World by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 21,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of eXp World by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,513,000 after acquiring an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential real estate market in the United States and Canada. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers access to a network of professional, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eXp World (EXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.