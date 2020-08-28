ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Capitalization Hits $736,789.82

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001099 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Upbit and CoinExchange. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $736,789.82 and $6,723.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 45.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00022697 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

