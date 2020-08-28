Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €25.00 by Independent Research

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price target by research analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.50 ($25.29) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.44 ($29.93).

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

Shares of EVK stock opened at €24.56 ($28.89) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.28 and a 200-day moving average of €22.86. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.