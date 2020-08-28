Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €33.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €25.44 ($29.93).

EVK stock opened at €24.56 ($28.89) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a one year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €22.86.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

