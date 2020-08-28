Everi Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors purchased 1,532 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 563% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Everi by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRI opened at $8.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.23). Everi had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 3,484.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everi will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Everi from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Everi from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everi from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

