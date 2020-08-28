Evercore ISI Upgrades Apache (NYSE:APA) to Outperform

Apache (NYSE:APA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $17.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 43.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.16.

APA opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.60 million. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apache will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Apache by 50.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 9.7% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Apache by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,331 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 64.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of Apache by 14.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

