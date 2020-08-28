Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $240.00 at Argus

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.
EL opened at $216.41 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.21.
In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,073. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 91.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.
About Estee Lauder Companies
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Story: How mutual funds make money
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.