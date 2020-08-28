Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $240.00 at Argus

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Argus from $220.00 to $240.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on EL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.33.

EL opened at $216.41 on Wednesday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $137.01 and a 52-week high of $220.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.21.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.72, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total value of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,768 shares of company stock valued at $15,166,073. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 27.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 60,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 91.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

