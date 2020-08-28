Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Merchants Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.81 million.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of MBIN opened at $20.30 on Thursday. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.37 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.