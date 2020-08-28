Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Dongfeng Motor Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dongfeng Motor Group’s FY2021 earnings at $10.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of DNFGY opened at $35.66 on Thursday. Dongfeng Motor Group has a one year low of $28.58 and a one year high of $52.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.84.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and auto engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; and electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles.

