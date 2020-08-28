Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Nielsen Holdings PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Nielsen in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Nielsen’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

NLSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nielsen from $28.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Truist Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.18.

NYSE NLSN opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.26.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 23.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 381.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 247.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Nielsen by 623.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 89.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

