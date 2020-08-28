Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 54.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 438,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,854 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ENI were worth $8,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of E. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of ENI by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,685,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ENI during the second quarter worth about $254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199,001 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in ENI in the second quarter valued at $651,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 5.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of E stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.68.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

