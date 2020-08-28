Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Holdings Trimmed by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,643 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 67.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 159,964 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 15.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 173,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 23,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,297,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ET opened at $6.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 2.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

