Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Energy One Limited (ASX:EOL) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Energy One’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.93. Energy One has a 12 month low of A$1.40 ($1.00) and a 12 month high of A$4.64 ($3.31). The firm has a market cap of $68.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$3.10.
