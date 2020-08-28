Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. is a small-cap silver mining company focused on the growth of its silver production, reserves and resources in Mexico. The expansion programs now underway at Endeavour’s two operating mines, Guanacevi in Durango State and Guanajuato in Guanajuato state, coupled with the Company’s acquisition and exploration programs in Mexico should enable Endeavour to join the ranks of top primary silver producers worldwide. Endeavour stands out from other silver mining companies for the strong organic growth potential of its core assets, its high silver grades and leverage, the substantial exploration upside of its Mexican mining properties, and the significant under-utilized capacities of the Guanacevi and Bolanitos plants. “

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on EXK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver from $2.80 to $3.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.75 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $3.25 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

EXK opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Endeavour Silver has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.79.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 million. Endeavour Silver had a negative return on equity of 28.03% and a negative net margin of 41.66%. On average, analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Dubuque Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 98.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,767 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,319 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. 14.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

See Also: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endeavour Silver (EXK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.