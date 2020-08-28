Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) PT Raised to C$46.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EDV. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.36.

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at C$35.26 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$15.68 and a 1 year high of C$38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.05.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.55. The business had revenue of C$350.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 3.4999999 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Henri De Joux sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.18, for a total value of C$846,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at C$2,085,429.36. Also, Senior Officer Morgan Denis Carroll sold 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.42, for a total transaction of C$194,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,573,716.34. Insiders sold 59,880 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,089 in the last quarter.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

