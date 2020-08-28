Encavis (ETR:CAP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Encavis (ETR:CAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Encavis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Encavis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €15.22 ($17.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €11.71. Encavis has a twelve month low of €6.76 ($7.95) and a twelve month high of €13.88 ($16.33).

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

