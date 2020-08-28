Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $87.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a hold rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $49.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.29, a quick ratio of 17.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $73.39. The company has a market capitalization of $996.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.49% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. FMR LLC increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.