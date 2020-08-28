Emx Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Trading Up 6%

Emx Royalty Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.84. Approximately 203,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 289,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Emx Royalty by 90.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emx Royalty by 15.4% during the second quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 219,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Hill Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emx Royalty during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,489,000.

Emx Royalty Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX)

EMX Royalty Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. Its principal asset is the Leeville royalty property located in Eureka County, Nevada. The company also holds properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

