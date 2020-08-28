Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Increased to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $9.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Empire State Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of ESRT opened at $6.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.66 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 3.97%. Analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,453,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,284 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,781,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,645,000 after acquiring an additional 34,380 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,111,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,214,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,718,000 after acquiring an additional 162,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 1,910.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 3,652,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.