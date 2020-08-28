Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY) Shares Down 4.8%

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc (CVE:BABY)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.33 and last traded at C$2.37. 198,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 286,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.49.

The company has a market cap of $189.33 million and a P/E ratio of -21.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

About Else Nutrition (CVE:BABY)

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, sale, and/or license of food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. The company offers baby snacks products; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and toddlers/kids nutritional drinks.

