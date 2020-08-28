electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) Stock Price Down 5.9%

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) was down 5.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.77 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 915,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,944,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ECOR shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of electroCore from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of electroCore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of electroCore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. electroCore had a negative net margin of 1,120.81% and a negative return on equity of 131.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 105.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 12,593 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of electroCore in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of electroCore by 169.9% in the first quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 70,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc, a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

