Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ESTC. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Elastic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.19.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.76 and a beta of 0.94. Elastic has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $117.53.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.24. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $128.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 165,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.38, for a total value of $15,647,354.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,459 shares in the company, valued at $7,121,820.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $881,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,535,308.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,326,249 shares of company stock worth $118,013,903 in the last 90 days. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elastic during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Elastic by 71.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Elastic by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Elastic by 112.5% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

