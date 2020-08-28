Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) will report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eaton Vance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.87. Eaton Vance posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton Vance will report full-year earnings of $3.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $3.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton Vance.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Cfra upped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

EV stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Vance has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $37.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eaton Vance by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 402,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 102.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the first quarter valued at $2,491,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 162,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 481,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

