Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.86.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $24.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $510,212.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,909 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $126,952,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 44.1% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,795,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,888,000 after purchasing an additional 855,268 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 51,535.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 789,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 787,977 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 45.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,088,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,461,000 after purchasing an additional 652,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 292,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

