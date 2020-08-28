Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Shares Up 11.5% After Earnings Beat

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)’s stock price shot up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $54.56 and last traded at $54.38. 604,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 599,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 0.32%. Dycom Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DY. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $49.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.19.

In related news, CEO Steven E. Nielsen sold 187,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $8,020,553.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,059,853.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.78, for a total value of $209,346.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,500.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 211.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 167.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the last quarter. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 168.10 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.81.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

