Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Duluth from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duluth presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.58.

DLTH opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 2.39. Duluth has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $11.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.27 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Duluth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Duluth by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Duluth by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

