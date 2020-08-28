Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund (NYSE:DHF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Shares of DHF stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60.

Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in fixed income securities of below investment grade quality, including securities of companies at early stages of development and companies with a highly leveraged financial structure.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dreyfus High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.