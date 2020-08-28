Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.01% from the company’s previous close.

DKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Draftkings in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Draftkings from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.23.

Shares of DKNG opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. Draftkings has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $44.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.42.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Draftkings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Woodrow Levin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 229,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,916,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,034,000. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $722,269,000. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,526,000. SherpaCapital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,918,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Draftkings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

