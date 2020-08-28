Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Draftkings from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Draftkings in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Draftkings in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Draftkings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

Shares of DKNG opened at $39.06 on Friday. Draftkings has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $44.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.42.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.40). Research analysts anticipate that Draftkings will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at $562,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 548,862 shares of Draftkings stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $21,295,845.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 758,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock worth $57,087,914.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Draftkings during the second quarter worth $49,000. 9.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

