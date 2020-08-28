DraftCoin Price Hits $0.0057 (DFT)

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. DraftCoin has a market cap of $49,984.48 and approximately $515.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. In the last week, DraftCoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DraftCoin Profile

DraftCoin (CRYPTO:DFT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,715,912 coins and its circulating supply is 8,715,912 coins. DraftCoin’s official website is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DraftCoin

DraftCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

