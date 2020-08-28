Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 9,359 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 9,359 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $561,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 21st, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 16,750 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $1,005,335.00.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 19,357 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $968,043.57.

SWAV opened at $60.59 on Friday. Shockwave Medical Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.58 and a current ratio of 14.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. Shockwave Medical had a negative net margin of 126.34% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shockwave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 287.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,143,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after acquiring an additional 847,901 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 57.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,005,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,530,000 after acquiring an additional 727,621 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter valued at $26,404,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 34.3% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,914,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,678,000 after acquiring an additional 489,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,067,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,042,000 after acquiring an additional 302,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

