Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.39 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 514,938 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 719,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Dorian LPG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Get Dorian LPG alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $456.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.29.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.31). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Dorian LPG by 151.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,119 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dorian LPG by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,309 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dorian LPG Company Profile (NYSE:LPG)

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dorian LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorian LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.