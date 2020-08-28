Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s current price.

DLTR has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.55.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $119.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 335.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 28,706.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 91,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91,288 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

