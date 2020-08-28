Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.56 and last traded at $33.55. Approximately 18,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 32,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.36.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $29.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) by 232.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF worth $2,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

