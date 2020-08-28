Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:RWLS)’s stock price rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.74 and last traded at $72.74. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.35.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.37.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Niemann Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $469,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $473,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,689,000.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Russell Large Over Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.